Alan Dershowitz has new book coming out soon titled “Guilt By Accusation,” where he laments the fact that powerful and wealthy men are being taken down by people accusing them of sexual misconduct. The whole book is an attack on the #MeToo Movement, and Dershowitz is all too familiar with being confronted by accusations of misconduct. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains why Dershowitz is on the defensive, and why the entire premise of his book is false.