Via America’s Lawyer: Host of RT’s “Redacted Tonight” Lee Camp joins Mike Papantonio to give his take on a recent report by Heliyon that points to over 100,000 cancer cases in the U.S. linked to contaminants found in our drinking water. Then, Mike Papantonio is joined by legal journalist Mollye Barrows to discuss the recent firing of former California judge Aaron Persky from his coaching position for a high school tennis team. The firing stems from backlash associated with the former judge’s grossly light sentencing of Stanford swimmer Brock Turner for raping 22 year-old Chanel Miller behind a dumpster.