Via America’s LawyerMike Papantonio and Trial Lawyer Magazine editor Farron Cousins talk about how a Florida judge has denied Epstein victims compensatory damages, sticking to the terms of the embarrassingly-lenient “Sweetheart Deal” brokered in 2007 by former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta. A group of nine utility companies are fighting back against the EPA’s decision to roll back the clean power rule, arguing that the rollback will cause more pollution and harm in the future. Mike Papantonio explains more.

Mike Papantonio
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

