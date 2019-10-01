Via America’s Lawyer: Mike Papantonio and Trial Lawyer Magazine editor Farron Cousins talk about how a Florida judge has denied Epstein victims compensatory damages, sticking to the terms of the embarrassingly-lenient “Sweetheart Deal” brokered in 2007 by former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta. A group of nine utility companies are fighting back against the EPA’s decision to roll back the clean power rule, arguing that the rollback will cause more pollution and harm in the future. Mike Papantonio explains more.