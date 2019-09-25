Via America’s Lawyer: Mike Papantonio and Trial Lawyer Magazine editor Farron Cousins re-visit the saga of Jeffrey Epstein, this time focusing on his connections to BIG names in the tech and education fields. Then, Mike Papantonio and Trial Lawyer Magazine editor Farron Cousins discuss the shutdown of liberal news outlet ThinkProgress. Also, host of RT’s “Watching the Hawks” Tyrel Ventura joins Mike Papantonio to discuss an FBI report that indicates immigration activists are being monitored as potential “violent extremists.” Plus, Mike Papantonio is joined by legal journalist Mollye Barrows to talk about Trump’s latest push to ban flavored vapes in an effort to curb children and adolescents from being attracted to fruity flavors.