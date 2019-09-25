Via America’s LawyerMike Papantonio and Trial Lawyer Magazine editor Farron Cousins re-visit the saga of Jeffrey Epstein, this time focusing on his connections to BIG names in the tech and education fields. Then, Mike Papantonio and Trial Lawyer Magazine editor Farron Cousins discuss the shutdown of liberal news outlet ThinkProgress. Also, host of RT’s “Watching the Hawks” Tyrel Ventura joins Mike Papantonio to discuss an FBI report that indicates immigration activists are being monitored as potential “violent extremists.” Plus, Mike Papantonio is joined by legal journalist Mollye Barrows to talk about Trump’s latest push to ban flavored vapes in an effort to curb children and adolescents from being attracted to fruity flavors.

Mike Papantonio
https://trofire.com/americas-lawyer/
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR