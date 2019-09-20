Home Corporate U.S. Record Prison Population DOUBLE What We Thought By Lee Camp - September 20, 2019 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email A new study shows that the number of people incarcerated in this country is far higher than previous numbers led people to believe. Lee Camp discusses. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Trump Admin Threatens To Defund Colleges For Portraying Islam In Positive Light Trump Admin HIDING Whistleblower Complaint About President’s Conduct Whole Foods Bottled Water Found To Contain Arsenic