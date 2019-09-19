Recently, a district court in New York threw out an emoluments clause lawsuit against the President, but last week a 2nd Circuit Panel said that the lawsuit is back on. This is bad news for Trump, as he has failed to fully divest from his businesses and is raking in millions of dollars from his companies on the backs of American taxpayers. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
