Via America’s Lawyer: Mike Papantonio and Trial Lawyer Magazine editor Farron Cousins discuss how the YouTube platform, once revered as a user-based medium for free speech, has been banning or flagging certain videos using an algorithm that hunts for ‘inflammatory’ keywords. Then, a discussion about the House Majority Forward PAC that is funneling tens of millions of dollars to combat the new wave of progressives in Congress, and to ensure the survival of establishment democrats with deep ties to big money corporations.