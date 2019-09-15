Via RT America: The popularity of inexpensive DNA tests is forcing sperm donation clinics across the United States to revise their policies. Meanwhile, the Institute of Reproductive Medicine and Science is being accused of unwittingly giving the wrong sperm to a couple, who were shocked to find their child begin to develop “Asian features” at the age of two. RT America’s Rachel Blevins reports. Then Mollye Barrows of The Trial Lawyer Magazine joins Scottie Nell Hughes to share her expertise.