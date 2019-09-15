Via RT America: The popularity of inexpensive DNA tests is forcing sperm donation clinics across the United States to revise their policies. Meanwhile, the Institute of Reproductive Medicine and Science is being accused of unwittingly giving the wrong sperm to a couple, who were shocked to find their child begin to develop “Asian features” at the age of two. RT America’s Rachel Blevins reports. Then Mollye Barrows of The Trial Lawyer Magazine joins Scottie Nell Hughes to share her expertise.

Mollye Barrows
Mollye is a journalist, investigative reporter, and former news anchohr. Mollye graduated from the University of West Florida in 1996 with a Bachelor’s in Communications Arts. She worked as an anchor and reporter for WEAR-TV 3 (an ABC affiliated) in Pensacola for nearly twenty years. She has also served as a television host and journalist with BLAB-TV and the Studer Community Institute.

