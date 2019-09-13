Welcome to Ring of Fire Radio, I’m Sam Seder

on today’s show…

Brian Fallon, from Demand Justice, will join us to discuss how we can fight for progressive change in our judicial system.

John Nichols, from The Nation Magazine, will explain why the revote in North Carolina was good for democracy.

Heather Digby Partonwill be here to help me run down all the biggest news stories from this week

And our candidate spotlight this week will be with Jose Caballero, a progressive candidate running for a congressional seat in California’s 53rdDistrict.

Don’t forget, you can go to www.rofpodcast.com and sign up for the free one hour version of the Ring of Fire Radio Podcast and if you want the full show commercial free, become a member. That’s the best way to support this show.