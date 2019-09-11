Via America’s Lawyer: Mike Papantonio and Trial Lawyer Magazine editor Farron Cousins shine a spotlight on internal emails recently uncovered between Monsanto executives which suggest company tactics to suppress scientific findings of cancer-causing chemicals in their popular weedkiller Roundup. Plus, a discussion aboutthe recent surge in political contributions from drug companies in the lead-up to next year’s election. Criminal justice reform activist and former DC police officer Ronald Hampton joins Mike Papantonio to break down a report by the Prison Policy Initiative, which documents staggeringly high rates of recidivism among black and poor populations. Then, Mike Papantonio is joined by legal journalist Mollye Barrows to discuss the DOJ’s failure to prosecute former FBI director James Comey for his handling of private memos regarding interactions with President Trump.