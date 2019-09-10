The Young Turks Network is a multi-channel network of online video talk shows. The network generates over 150 million views per month. The flagship program in the network is The Young Turks, hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian, with over 2 billion views and 60 million views per month by itself. The Young Turks is the largest online news show in the world, covering politics, economics, pop culture, social trends and lifestyle.