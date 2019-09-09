Color Of Change, Define American, and Union Theological Seminary will host a symposium on mass incarceration and mass detention at Union’s campus in New York City. For too long, these issues have been treated as if they were wholly distinct when, in fact, the system that seeks to criminalize and disenfranchise communities of color is the same as that which otherizes and dehumanizes migrants. It’s time for faith leaders, journalists and politicians to reject these lies, and the white supremacist ideology that undergirds them.

