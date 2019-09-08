Is big agriculture the biggest obstacle to solving climate change? Chemical intensive agriculture is kicking our planet and actually contributing to world hunger. The deforestation in Brazil is contributing to CO2. Why is the US federal government promoting the industrializing of land and pushing the same in other countries. Small scale farmers around the world are being pushed to increase in size and use chemicals produced in the US. Seed companies want farmers to not save seeds for the next year but buy fresh seed every year. There is nothing climate smart or sustainable about that. Timothy A. Wise joined Thom to explain the policies and what is going wrong.

Thom Hartmann
http://www.thomhartmann.com/
Thom is a four-time Project Censored-award-winning, New York Times best-selling author. His national daily progressive radio talk show is distributed to radio stations nationwide by Westwood One, Pacifica, and Free Speech TV. More people listen daily to the Thom Hartmann Program than any other progressive talk show in the nation.

