Is big agriculture the biggest obstacle to solving climate change? Chemical intensive agriculture is kicking our planet and actually contributing to world hunger. The deforestation in Brazil is contributing to CO2. Why is the US federal government promoting the industrializing of land and pushing the same in other countries. Small scale farmers around the world are being pushed to increase in size and use chemicals produced in the US. Seed companies want farmers to not save seeds for the next year but buy fresh seed every year. There is nothing climate smart or sustainable about that. Timothy A. Wise joined Thom to explain the policies and what is going wrong.