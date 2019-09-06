Welcome to Ring of Fire Radio, I’m Sam Seder

on today’s show…

Alex Sammon, from The American Prospect, will be here to discuss how two kidney dialysis companies are spending big money to protect their profits.

Back from vacation, Heather Digby Partonwill be here to help me run down all the headlines from this week

And our candidate spotlight this week will be with Educator, Jamaal Bowman, from New York’s 16thDistrict.

And I’ll be taking your questions from Twitter – just send them using the hash tag ASK ROF.

Don’t forget, you can go to www.rofpodcast.com and sign up for the free one hour version of the Ring of Fire Radio Podcast and if you want the full show commercial free, become a member. That’s the best way to support this show.