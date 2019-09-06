Home Ben Dixon Show Jay-Z Blames Angry Black Boys For Police Shootings By Benjamin Dixon - September 6, 2019 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email What in the world is happening to Jay Z? He blames angry black boys for police shootings. Tell that to Tamir Rice. Tell that to Walter Scott. Tell that to Philando Castille. Ben Dixon discusses. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Target, Google, And Ford Agree To Millions In Consumer Settlements The Corporate War On Investigative Journalism Exposing Why The News Won’t Talk About Climate Change