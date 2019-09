Twitter is both a valuable tool and a nightmarish hellscape. The sniping taking place between progressives and centrist Democrats isn’t actually helping anything, and is being used to attack candidates. There is plenty of opportunity for passionate debate, but the bickering and insults have got to stop. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins talks with Ben Dixon, host of The Benjamin Dixon Show, about how we need to shift the fight in order to win in 2020.