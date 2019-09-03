There are still lots of discussions happening about what cost Hillary Clinton her 2016 Presidential bid, but the statistics have answered that question for us: Too many people stayed home. Polls show us that a large percentage of American voters are disillusioned with our current political system and they, rightfully, believe that it only works for those at the top. In order for Democrats to win in 2020, they have to offer these nonvoters something worth voting for. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins talks about this with Luke Savage from Jacobin Magazine.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

