There are still lots of discussions happening about what cost Hillary Clinton her 2016 Presidential bid, but the statistics have answered that question for us: Too many people stayed home. Polls show us that a large percentage of American voters are disillusioned with our current political system and they, rightfully, believe that it only works for those at the top. In order for Democrats to win in 2020, they have to offer these nonvoters something worth voting for. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins talks about this with Luke Savage from Jacobin Magazine.