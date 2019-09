More and more progressives are jumping into 2020 races to take on establishment Democrats, hoping to repeat the success stories of 2018. And with the progressive movement seeming to resonate very well with American voters, their chances of success have never been better. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins speaks with Lauren Ashcraft, a progressive who has launched a primary challenge to Carolyn Maloney for New York’s 12th district seat in the US House of Representatives.