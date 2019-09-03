Via America’s Lawyer: RT correspondent Brigida Santos joins Mike Papantonio to walk us through the Trump administration’s push to amend the Flores Settlement as a way to keep migrants and their families detained for even longer than the 20 days initially mandated under the act. Then, Mike Papantonio is joined by legal journalist Mollye Barrows to break down a Florida case of manslaughter, in which an unarmed black man was shot and killed in a grocery store parking lot. The defense argued the shooter was abiding by the “Stand Your Ground” law, but jurors ultimately decided otherwise upon reviewing surveillance footage.