Via America’s Lawyer: Mike Papantonio and Trial Lawyer Magazine editor Farron Cousins discuss the fast-growing health concerns about Juul and other vaping devices, which have exploded in popularity among teens who are now addicted to the purported cigarette-substitutes. Plus, a conversation about CNN hiring former FBI director Andrew McCabe, which has been met with fierce pushback given his intelligence background. What’s with the revolving door between Capitol Hill “spooks” and the mainstream media these days?