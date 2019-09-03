Via America’s LawyerMike Papantonio and Trial Lawyer Magazine editor Farron Cousins discuss the fast-growing health concerns about Juul and other vaping devices, which have exploded in popularity among teens who are now addicted to the purported cigarette-substitutes. Plus, a conversation about CNN hiring former FBI director Andrew McCabe, which has been met with fierce pushback given his intelligence background. What’s with the revolving door between Capitol Hill “spooks” and the mainstream media these days?

Mike Papantonio
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

