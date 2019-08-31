The media has done an astoundingly poor job of covering Donald Trump’s mental decline and his overall fitness, or lack thereof, to be President of the United States. They should be talking about all of the crazy things he does in that context, not just saying that they are weird or bizarre. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what the media should be saying about Trump’s cognitive decline.

Link – https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2019/08/25/media/donald-trump-job-fitness-press/index.html?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

