Republican Congressman Devin Nunes is suing two parody Twitter accounts for $250 million, and that’s not even the most ridiculous part of the story. Nunes’s lawyers argued in court this week that those Twitter accounts, which now have more followers than Nunes himself, are as dangerous as firearms. It isn’t clear how that analogy works, but at least they’re willing to admit that guns are a problem. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Link – https://www.rawstory.com/2019/08/lawyer-for-devin-nunes-argues-parody-cow-making-fun-of-him-on-twitter-is-as-dangerous-as-a-gun/

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

