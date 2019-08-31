Republicans in the state of Alabama held their annual hate rally this past weekend, where they passed a resolution calling for the removal of Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar from Congress. They are hoping that other states follow suit, but they’d better be careful what they wish for. Some of the worst national politicians in this country hail from their state, and they certainly wouldn’t want other states to start shining a spotlight on the scum they are sending to Washington. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

