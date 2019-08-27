Trump’s Doral Golf Resort in South Florida is failing by every measure. But the President came up with a way to turn all that around by suggesting to German Chancellor Angela Merkel that they could hold next year’s G-7 meeting at his golf resort. This would put huge amounts of cash in the President’s pockets, creating a massive conflict of interest for the President. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Link – https://theweek.com/speedreads/861367/dave-chappelle-dismisses-michael-jackson-accusers-new-netflix-special-dont-think-did

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR