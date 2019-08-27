Trump’s Doral Golf Resort in South Florida is failing by every measure. But the President came up with a way to turn all that around by suggesting to German Chancellor Angela Merkel that they could hold next year’s G-7 meeting at his golf resort. This would put huge amounts of cash in the President’s pockets, creating a massive conflict of interest for the President. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Link – https://theweek.com/speedreads/861367/dave-chappelle-dismisses-michael-jackson-accusers-new-netflix-special-dont-think-did