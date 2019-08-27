After the success of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign against Joe Crowley, many progressive Democrats realized that they, too, could take on corporate power and establishment Democrats. We’ve now seen primary challengers popping up all over the place trying to unseat centrist Democrats who have overstayed their welcome in DC. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins talks with one of those candidates – Isiah James – who is running to unseat Yvette Clark for New York’s 9th Congressional District.