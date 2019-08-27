After the success of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign against Joe Crowley, many progressive Democrats realized that they, too, could take on corporate power and establishment Democrats. We’ve now seen primary challengers popping up all over the place trying to unseat centrist Democrats who have overstayed their welcome in DC. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins talks with one of those candidates – Isiah James – who is running to unseat Yvette Clark for New York’s 9th Congressional District.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR