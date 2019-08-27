New York Times reporter Bret Stephens loves to claim that Millennials and younger Americans are too quick to whine about everything, but when a Twitter user called him a “bedbug” on Twitter recently, Stephens got all worked up and sent an email to the Twitter user’s boss complaining about it. Stephens is the one with the thin skin, and his delusional response has now received thousands of shares and multiple major articles, all for an original tweet that had 9 total likes. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Link – https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2019/08/27/bret-stephens-bedbug-david-karpf-twitter/

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

