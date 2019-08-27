New York Times reporter Bret Stephens loves to claim that Millennials and younger Americans are too quick to whine about everything, but when a Twitter user called him a “bedbug” on Twitter recently, Stephens got all worked up and sent an email to the Twitter user’s boss complaining about it. Stephens is the one with the thin skin, and his delusional response has now received thousands of shares and multiple major articles, all for an original tweet that had 9 total likes. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

