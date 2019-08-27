Via America’s Lawyer: RT correspondent Brigida Santos joins Mike Papantonio to walk us through Amazon’s rollout of its Rekognition facial detection software and Ring home security system. With the ability to track users’ emotions as well as provide continuous remote monitoring of our residences, this raises concerns of an ever-growing surveillance state, as these features are now becoming available to law enforcement agencies. Plus, Mike Papantonio is joined by legal journalist Mollye Barrows to bust open the “Perversion Files” kept secret by the Boy Scouts of America, which document HUNDREDS of scout leaders and staff accused of child sex abuses dating back to the 1940’s. The recent rollout of the Child Victims Act in New York has prompted scores of victims to file lawsuits against organizations like the Boy Scouts and the Catholic Church.