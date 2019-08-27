According to a new poll, the American public is fed up with the fact that money is the only thing that matters to our politicians. 70% say that they are angry that our current political system only favors those at the top with the most money, and they want that to change. The good news is that there is a real possibility for change at all levels next year, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

Link – https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/poll-70-percent-of-americans-feel-angry-876185/

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

