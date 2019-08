Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren has launched a new “athleisure” line of clothing, covered in red, white, and blue and sporting different star patterns to resemble flags. These clothes are about as American as you can get, as long as you ignore the fact that they are made in China. Yes, like all right wing grifters, Tomi wants to keep her costs low and her profits high, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.