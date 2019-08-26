Via America’s LawyerMike Papantonio talks shop with Robert Dicello, attorney for Arnold Black in a landmark civil case against an East Cleveland Police Department supervisor. In 2012, Black was wrongfully arrested and beaten before being confined to a de facto supply closet for four days without food, water, or a bathroom. The case’s $50 million settlement marks a victory against the widespread culture of police brutality, which often targets black Americans and continues to plague cities across the U.S. Also, in a single day last week, 427 lawsuits were filed in the state of New York against organizations that routinely ignored, covered up or employed sexual abusers. Mike Papantonio explains more.

Mike Papantonio
https://trofire.com/americas-lawyer/
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

