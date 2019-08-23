Welcome to Ring of Fire Radio, I’m Farron Cousins sitting in for Sam Seder this week.

Today on the show

Donald Trump couldn’t stop himself from Tweeting out anti-Semitic attacks on American citizens, while also promoting himself as the second coming of God. We’ll bring you the details

Chauncey DeVegafrom Salon.com will tell us why Trump’s racism might not be enough to prevent him from winning in 2020.

Congressional primary candidate Isiah Jameswill be here to tell us why he’s primarying incumbent Democrat Yvette Clark for New York’s 9thDistrict Seat.

And I’ll be taking your questions from Twitter – just send them using the hash tag ASK ROF.

