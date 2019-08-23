Via America’s Lawyer: RT correspondent Brigida Santos joins Mike Papantonio to walk us through Amazon’s rollout of its Rekognition facial detection software and Ring home security system. With the ability to track users’ emotions as well as provide continuous remote monitoring of our residences, this raises concerns of an ever-growing surveillance state, as these features are now becoming available to law enforcement agencies.

Mike Papantonio: Amazon claims it’s facial recognition software can now accurately detect even different emotions including fear. The company says the software may help police with criminal investigations, but critics worry that technology is going to be used by law enforcement to conduct warrant-less, warrant-less, totally warrant-less mass surveillance. RT’s Brigida Santos joins me now from Los Angeles with the story. Brigida, what emotions can this software identify? I find this very, very interesting that they can identify fear and anger and sadness, joy. Tell me about it.

Brigida Santos: Mike, the program known as Rekognition spelled with a K can reportedly detect all seven emotions; happy, sad, angry, surprised, disgusted, calm, confused, and now fear. In a statement, Amazon said, face analysis also generates metadata in the form of gender, age range and attributes. While the company claims identifying emotions like fear could help police with criminal investigations, especially those involving human trafficking or children, civil liberties groups worry that the software could be used by police departments to conduct warrantless mass surveillance or commit other abuses. Especially because these emotions aren’t necessarily shared across all cultures.

Mike Papantonio: Well, so they have to make a giant leap. They see a picture of if somebody looks sad, they look fearful. I mean, you know, what’s the next leap? They look fearful, therefore, let me pull them out of line and do a, you know, a body search. I, I, who knows.

Brigida Santos: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Look, police departments are already using this program. Explain that a little bit. There’s, people are going to be surprised to learn this.

Brigida Santos: Well last year the American Civil Liberties Union published documents revealing for the first time that police departments in Oregon and Orlando were using Rekognition. Now in Oregon, I’ll give you an example of how police were using it. They used it to investigate a $12 theft in one case at a local hardware store. After scanning the store surveillance footage through Amazon’s facial recognition program, they were able to find a possible suspect. So they flagged that suspect’s license plate and they later arrested her. Police departments are also licensing the program to compare surveillance footage to mug shots.

Rekognition has also been pitched to immigration and customs enforcement, and a new troubling report reveals that Amazon smart home surveillance company, Ring, has partnered with at least 225 police departments across the United States. While ring doorbell cameras don’t currently have facial recognition capabilities, the company has filed patents to incorporate Amazon’s facial recognition into its products. So this is a slippery slope.

Mike Papantonio: The partnership between Ring and law enforcement agencies, it’s, it’s, it’s a little troubling, isn’t it? Under the deal police are contractually, if I get this right, I think they’re contractually required to market ring products to residents. I mean, what else can you tell me about this peculiar partnership that’s taking place between the police and this company?

Brigida Santos: Police across the country are encouraging residents to adopt Amazon’s doorbell surveillance cameras and to participate in the digital neighborhood watch. In exchange for marketing, participating police departments receive free Ring products and a portal where they can view a map of all active ring cameras in town. Now through the portal, a police can also ask consumers to hand over their personal surveillance footage without a warrant. Now, I do want to stress that consumers must give police permission to obtain their personal footage for use in criminal investigations, but police are using fear-based marketing to get consumers to opt in.

Some of those consumers may not know that they also have the option to opt out. The documents also show that for every local resident who downloads the neighbors app, certain police departments get a credit toward more free Ring cameras for residents. The program has nearly zero oversight because there are no federal facial recognition laws and because it shifts government mass surveillance efforts to the private sector. This is a very bizarre loophole. Police already have access to public street cameras to help them track down criminals. This gives them even more coverage while allowing them to skirt legal boundaries.

Mike Papantonio: Here you’ve got Ring saying, hey, put it on, put it on your house. Start a neighborhood, a neighborhood watch club. Put up the big cameras right on your street and we’re all gonna watch everybody. We, you know, it doesn’t take a genius to understand probably where this is going, but so is, it leads me to the next question. How accurate is Amazon’s facial recognition tech? So is it working? I mean, is this recognition, recognition technology really working or there’s, is it fraught with mistakes?

Brigida Santos: There are definitely flaws. Amazon even says that it’s determinations can’t be made with precise accurate, accuracy. And in one test, Rekognition misidentified 28 members of Congress as criminals. Disproportionately they were people of color. This is common. It disproportionately misidentifies women and people of color in other arenas as well. And we know that gender and ethnic bias and machine learning is common. We’ve covered it on this show previously. And when you add that to policing, which also has its own problems, it’s very dangerous.

People need to realize that police are selling fear to get consumers to help the government conduct master valence on their friends, families, neighbors, and strangers without a judge, without due process and without a warrant.

Mike Papantonio: Brigida, thank you for joining me. It is sounds like the wild west of technology is upon us. Thank you for covering this story. I’m sure it’s only going to get stranger as time goes on. Thank you.

Brigida Santos: You know it, thanks.