Is there any way fracking can be done safely, for both humans and the environment? Newly published reports show that not even the strongest regulations can not make fracking any safer for the environment or for wildlife or people. Fracking can be used for both oil and gas and is an industrialized process. Fracking blasts a lot of water and chemicals underground, with hundreds of trucks bring in materials. Fracking is very expensive, and the industry is barely covering its costs. It isn’t always economic to transport the gas produced by fracking and it is burned off, making the whole process pointless while destroying the surface of the ground and deep down. What Are the Risks of Fracking to People Who Live Close-by? There are concerns with water and the water table becoming contaminated with chemicals. Wastewater can sometimes be dumped into streams, which could impact drinking water and wildlife. Environmental journalist, Tara Lohan joins Thom Hartmann.

Thom Hartmann
http://www.thomhartmann.com/
Thom is a four-time Project Censored-award-winning, New York Times best-selling author. His national daily progressive radio talk show is distributed to radio stations nationwide by Westwood One, Pacifica, and Free Speech TV. More people listen daily to the Thom Hartmann Program than any other progressive talk show in the nation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR