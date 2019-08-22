Is there any way fracking can be done safely, for both humans and the environment? Newly published reports show that not even the strongest regulations can not make fracking any safer for the environment or for wildlife or people. Fracking can be used for both oil and gas and is an industrialized process. Fracking blasts a lot of water and chemicals underground, with hundreds of trucks bring in materials. Fracking is very expensive, and the industry is barely covering its costs. It isn’t always economic to transport the gas produced by fracking and it is burned off, making the whole process pointless while destroying the surface of the ground and deep down. What Are the Risks of Fracking to People Who Live Close-by? There are concerns with water and the water table becoming contaminated with chemicals. Wastewater can sometimes be dumped into streams, which could impact drinking water and wildlife. Environmental journalist, Tara Lohan joins Thom Hartmann.