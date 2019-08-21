55,000 migrants have filed a class action lawsuit against the Trump administration for the “torture” that they endured in the President’s internment camps. This included being denied access to medical care, denied access to food, and other basic necessities that have been routinely withheld from migrants. The Trump administration has a horrible record when it comes to court cases involving their immigration policies, so let’s hope this one goes the same way for them. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

