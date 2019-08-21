Via America’s Lawyer: Mike Papantonio sits down with author and attorney Carissa Phelps to discuss what obstacles Jeffrey Epstein’s sudden death brings to the case of his accusers. Then, legal researcher Sarah Merced and Mike Papantonio walk us through billionaire George Soros’s “Open Society Foundation,” which seeks to legalize prostitution worldwide. Plus, Mike Papantonio is joined by attorney Kim Adams to break down the goal of “End Child Prostitution and Trafficking” (ECPAT), an organization that shines a spotlight on institutions like the hospitality industry for facilitating and even brokering the sexual exploitation of workers for the sake of profit.