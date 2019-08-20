Via America’s LawyerMike Papantonio is joined by RT Correspondent Brigida Santos to discuss how an alleged cult leader is accused of running a sex-cult pyramid scheme that enslaved women. Then, attorney Kim Adams joins Mike Papantonio to discuss the $2 billion verdict against Monsanto for the California couple with cancer over Roundup. Plus, the Trump administration has finalized a rule that will require drug companies to include the cost of their prescription drugs in their advertisements if that drug costs more than $35. Mike Papantonio explains more.

Mike Papantonio
https://trofire.com/americas-lawyer/
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

