Via America’s Lawyer: Legal researcher Sarah Merced and Mike Papantonio walk us through billionaire George Soros’s “Open Society Foundation,” which seeks to legalize prostitution worldwide. Though the plan purportedly protects sex workers from criminalization and stigma, Sarah suggests global legalization would actually exacerbate these problems for millions of women in the sex industry. Plus, Mike Papantonio is joined by attorney Kim Adams to break down the goal of “End Child Prostitution and Trafficking” (ECPAT), an organization that shines a spotlight on institutions like the hospitality industry for facilitating and even brokering the sexual exploitation of workers for the sake of profit.