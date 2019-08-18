According to a new report, the fracking boom that has taken place in the US and Canada has been a major driver of the spike in methane emissions. In the short term, methane is a more dangerous greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide, as it is much more efficient at trapping and storing heat, thus helping to raise global temperatures. Natural gas from fracking is not a “bridge fuel” as politicians like to call it; it is a dangerous gas that is exacerbating the destruction of the planet. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

