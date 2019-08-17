Via America’s Lawyer: Mike Papantonio sits down with author and attorney Carissa Phelps to discuss what obstacles Jeffrey Epstein’s sudden death brings to the case of his accusers. Having survived a sex trafficking ring herself at a young age, Carissa now points to activism taken across the country against sexual abusers and traffickers, arguing that Epstein’s victims won’t be silenced in their pursuit for justice among the powerful and famous connected with the late financier. Also, while the federal government is working to ease the rules for payday lenders, the state of New York is cracking down hard on these predators. Mike Papantonio explains more.