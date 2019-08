There are two reasons why Mitch McConnell is blocking all attempts to secure our elections. The first, which we have discussed at length, is that election irregularities always seem to favor Republicans. But the second reason is because he’s taking a lot of money from the people who make our voting machines in this country. His desire to win and his lust for money are putting our entire country in jeopardy, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.