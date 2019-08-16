Home Corporate U.S. Steals Tons Of Food From Venezuela By Lee Camp - August 16, 2019 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email A food shipment was just stopped and detained by the United States. It was meant for Venezuela and it was grabbed in the Panama Canal by our lovely country the USA. 25,000 tons of food and product were seized. Lee Camp discusses. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Exposing How the Financial Sector Robs the American Public Fox News FURIOUS That Americans Believe in Climate Change Trump Says No Election Security Measures Until We Suppress More Voters