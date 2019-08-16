Welcome to Ring of Fire Radio, I’m Sam Seder

on today’s show…

Investigative Reporter, Ken Klippenstein, will join us to discuss documents he uncovered that detail a Trump Administration plan, named “Iron Fist,” that targets black extremists.

We’ll talk with Phil Arballo, a California Congressional Candidate, about Devin Nunes and a bazaar lawsuit to sue a fake twitter account.

Ring of Fire Online Contributor, Farron Cousins, is here to help me run down all the headlines you may have missed this week.

