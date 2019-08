Joe Biden’s closest allies are worried that the former Vice President is a walking gaffe machine, and they have floated the idea of scaling back on his public appearances in order to reduce the chances of him saying something that will come back to haunt him. If Biden can’t handle the heat of the campaign then clearly this isn’t for him. And, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins points out, this is how Biden has operated as a candidate for decades, so don’t expect it to get any better.