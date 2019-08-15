Republican Congressman Steve King is certainly not the shiniest penny in the fountain, but his bizarre defense of incest this week finally earned him the scorn of some of the most prudent right wingers out there. King, who has already been stripped of his committee assignments, said that incest is what helped found the world today, so why should we include an abortion exception for it? Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses these bizarre and disgusting comments from King.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

