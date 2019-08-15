Republican Congressman Steve King is certainly not the shiniest penny in the fountain, but his bizarre defense of incest this week finally earned him the scorn of some of the most prudent right wingers out there. King, who has already been stripped of his committee assignments, said that incest is what helped found the world today, so why should we include an abortion exception for it? Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses these bizarre and disgusting comments from King.
