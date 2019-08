The searches of Jeffrey Epstein’s homes and his private island were bound to uncover some seriously bizarre items, but the painting of Bill Clinton that Epstein had hanging in his Manhattan townhouse might already be the weirdest thing. The oil painting features Bill Clinton sitting in a chair, pointing at the artist while wearing a blue dress and high heels. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins attempts to make sense of the painting and why Epstein had it in the first place.