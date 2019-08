Fox News host Pete Hegseth is not a smart person, and he doesn’t like it when other people are smart, either. On Tuesday’s episode of Fox & Friends, he grew angry over the fact that climate change is being taught in schools, and claimed that it was absurd that young Americans “believe it” and that they “vote.” This man is too stupid to be on normal TV, and that’s why he feels right at home at Fox. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.