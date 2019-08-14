Via America’s Lawyer: Texas has a new law that could result in prison sentences for up to 10 years in jail for anyone who protests a new fossil fuel pipeline. Also, Big Corporations promised that they would hire workers after getting a massive tax cut. But so far it looks like they’re pocketing all the money. Plus, Mike Papantonio and Trial Magazines Editor Farron Cousins discuss how the Loan Shark Prevention Act proposed by Senators Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders has earned support among voters regardless of party lines. RT’s Brigida Santos joins Mike Papantonio to walk us through leaked documents from Facebook that explicitly outline plans to leverage user information when doing business with third-party app developers. Mike Papantonio is joined by legal journalist Mollye Barrows to discuss the legal troubles McDonald’s is now embroiled in, citing allegations of physical violence against employees and a corporate culture that fails to protect its workers from sexual harassment.