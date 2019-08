Via RT America: Mike Papantonio, host of “America’s Lawyer,” joins RT America’s Manila Chan (in for Rick Sanchez) to share his insights on the apparent suicide of disgraced financier, pedophile and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. He points out that “there’s no uncontrolled settings” in jail “if the rules are followed.” He argues that regardless of the circumstances of Epstein’s death, there’s hope that his enablers and co-conspirators will be brought to justice.