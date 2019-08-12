The Environmental Protection Agency, under the leadership of Andrew Wheeler, has made the decision to NOT force Bayer-Monsanto to put a cancer warning label on their Roundup products. Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, has been found by independent agencies to cause a wide array of cancers, and juries are awarding plaintiffs millions of dollars in civil trials, but even that evidence isn’t enough to convince the corporate-backed EPA of the dangers. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

