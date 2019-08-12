The Environmental Protection Agency, under the leadership of Andrew Wheeler, has made the decision to NOT force Bayer-Monsanto to put a cancer warning label on their Roundup products. Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, has been found by independent agencies to cause a wide array of cancers, and juries are awarding plaintiffs millions of dollars in civil trials, but even that evidence isn’t enough to convince the corporate-backed EPA of the dangers. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.