Former Trump Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has always been a loyal servant to Donald Trump, even after leaving office after just 10 days. But those good old days are over, and Trump lashed out at Scaramucci over the weekend for criticizing him, prompting a bitter feud between the two. Scaramucci now says that Republicans should run anybody but Trump in 2020. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.